Watch: Stern-looking Cat Punches Away on a Plant Leaf and We Can't Stop Rewinding

What could make you feel better than an adorable video of a furball kitty? Videos and pictures of cuddlesome kitties can turn anyone’s bad day into a good one and make you smile. The internet is filled with such wholesome content melting millions of netizens’ hearts online.

One such video of a precious kitty is doing rounds on the internet for all the delightful reasons. The 10-secondclip stars a grey fur ball playing with a leaf and will leave you in splits. Shared on Reddit on April 12, the clip is winning people’s hearts online. It starts with a kitty sitting on a table on two legs facing a plant. Throughout the clip, a visibly pissed cat is seen punching a leaf of an indoor plant intensely. The kitty seems to be focusing her anger on a single leaf as it continuously paws it carrying a stern expression.

The paw-dorable clip was shared on Reddit group ‘r/aww’ with over 28 million members. Since being posted 12 hours ago, it has been upvoted more than 39,000 times and almost 500 users have commented on the video. Netizens were quick to ask what evil could the leaf would have possibly done to deserve such treatment while others couldn’t help but fall for the kitty’s amusing behavior.

One user wrote that the leaf is the ‘kitty speedbag’ while many commented on her enraged expression. Another user wrote that the leaf has done ‘untold horrors’. Expressing kitty’s possible thoughts, a person commented that the reason it was so annoyed was because its owner didn’t get it a toy and now it has to play with a leaf.

Another comical comment read, ‘From the creators of ‘The Karate Kid’, we present to you ‘The Wushu Cat’." One person wrote that it was “Sheldon playing Bongos lol."

