WATCH: Strange, Furry 'Boogie-Woogie' Insects Dance Around a Leaf

It has been estimated that around 5.5 million insect species exist in the animal kingdom. Out of them, only one million species have been named as many remain undiscovered. And now, a video showcasing rare species has grabbed all the attention of social media users.

A clip posted by a Reddit user shows white, furry bugs seemingly dancing around a leaf. The video shows a leaf covered with stringy white fur, moving back and forth and waving its strands in the air. The dancing insects in the video are called ‘boogie-woogie’ aphids. Along with sharing the video, the user also wrote, “Found some tiny strange bugs dancing around a leaf while hiking. Someone, please tell me what the heck they are? They were on a walking path only around one single leaf.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video has garnered over 78.3k upvotes and several comments. One of the users wrote, “Wow they’re like the opposite of soot sprites”. Another user remarked, “Bunch of cuties tbh”. A third quipped, “Saw these as a kid and nobody believed my story. Never knew what they were until now. Thanks”.

A fourth user asked other users to imagine what it would be like to encounter a larger species of Boogie Woogie. “Imagine. A larger one of these… comes from deep in the woods… and then forces you to dance with them for eternity. The horror,” read the comment.

As per Newsweek, the ‘boogie-woogie’ aphid, also known as the beech blight aphid, has the appearance of a miniature woolly sheep. These beech blight aphids can be found on a variety of deciduous trees’ twigs, leaves, and branches, but the beech tree is said to be their favourite. They’re white and fluffy as if tiny bits of cotton or white wool were glued to their bodies. This hairy substance is actually made of wax strings secreted by the aphid. Their distinctive “dancing,” as seen in the video, is a defensive mechanism.

