WATCH: Stranger Things Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Slipping into Vecna's Voice is Scary Good

‘Stranger Things’ dropped its finale and caused devastation all across the Internet. How could it not, with a monster of the calibre of Vecna? In case you haven’t watched the volume 2 episodes yet, you might want to click away here, because spoilers ahead. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna aka Henry aka 001 is the one responsible for all the fateful outcomes that your favourite characters met with, including the death of Eddie Munson, for which no fan has been able to forgive the Duffer Brothers. Ever since the advent of Vecna, the actor casually sipping a drink while in the monster costume has become a meme.

Now, the Twitter account for Stranger Things writers’ room has shared how Jamie slips under Vecna’s skin, or more specifically, right into his voice. Needless to say, Jamie speaking in Vecna’s voice is a force to be reckoned with.

How good is Jamie? pic.twitter.com/R5TqsqqbOm — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

Nah fr I’d be a willing and worthy sacrifice for him even — cece ❣️ (@sameolddluv) July 3, 2022

Never liked a vilain so much☺️To me he is scarier in his human form than he is as Vecna🕷 — Adeline K. (@autumn92110) July 3, 2022

AMEN! I am so tired of the fandom always brushing off his performance just bc he played a villain when he literally was beyond phenomenal this season! The way he went from soft spoken orderly to creepy psycho in a blink, by simply using tone and facial expression was so amazing! — cres ♡ (@Cressidachic) July 3, 2022

Could u imagine going to the store with that one that would be awesome — DriZz3y (@DZz3y) July 3, 2022

He has a fantastic low register. You can find it in some of his songs. A fantastic voice and fantastic acting chops. — dawnwillrise (@laart20) July 3, 2022

I also thought so in those bits! — Mariana Antillano (@MarianaNew1) July 3, 2022

And this is the most terrifying part like el defeat 001 already but when she saw him again u can see th fear in her eyes she was terrified and was nervous and when she will get to know he's alive and isn't dead the most dreadful part of her life will be that. — Astral (@astral142) July 3, 2022

Jamie’s skillset is certainly making Twitter want to side with the villain a little bit.

