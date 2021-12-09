WATCH: Strangers Come Together to Rescue a Girl Who Fell into a Manhole

A little girl who had accidentally fallen into a manhole in Dominican Republic’s Buenos Aires del Mirador neighbourhood was miraculously saved by the prompt action of the people in the surrounding area. A video of the rescue has now gone viral on social media. The clip posted by Good News Correspondent on Twitter shows a group of people working to pull the girl out of the hole with the help of a rope. Her successful evacuation gets a loud cheer from people present there and one person is seen pouring clean water the girl. Moments later, the video shows the man who had gone inside the hole to rescue the girl.

Watch the video here:

(Dominican Republic): A young girl who fell into a manhole over the weekend was rescued by a convenient store owner & delivery worker in the Buenos Aires del Mirador neighborhood.(🎥:Hanlet Amin Martínez) pic.twitter.com/4kJesyO72S — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) December 6, 2021

Since being posted online on December 7, the video of this rescue has received nearly 10 thousand views along with several appreciative comments for the people involved in it. Netizens lauded the rescuers for their prompt action in saving the girl’s life.

Sharing his reaction, a user said that the video was a reminder of the fact that there still are good people in the world. Other users called the rescuers ‘heroes’ for saving the girl’s life.

Check other reactions here:

Sadly. This happens alot. Thank God she was saved— Francissca Peter (@FranticKL) December 7, 2021

Yeaaahoooie!!!!! Woooop woop https://t.co/ikzYu8xCaR— Widow Wilson Masked (@toohahn) December 7, 2021

True heroes indeed!

