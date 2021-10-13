WATCH: Strangers Sharing Food in Parking Lot is Making Internet Miss Pre-covid Times

Before coronavirus pandemic came into the world and made each human being a potential carrier of the deadly virus, things were simpler. It was easier to have conversations or just approach a random stranger to strike up an interesting conversation. One such priceless moment captured during the pre-Covid era was shared on Instagram on Monday by Next Door.

The TikTok video created by @andymcentire was shared as Instagram Reel by Next Door showed a man sitting inside his car at the parking lot outside American grocery store Trader Joe’s in the United States. The man then observed the woman sitting in the adjacent parked car who was eating potato chips. In order to strike a conversation with the lady, the man rolls down the window of his car. The woman then looks at the man and smiles at him. The man then flashes the packet of chips to indicate that they both were having a similar snack. The woman rolls down her window and tells the man, “Like-minded, have you had this one?” The woman then tells him she had tried the flavour of chips that the man was having, and then steps out of the car to offer him some from her packet. Impressed with the flavour of the potato chips, the man tells her, “Oh my god, this is too good.” He further says, “I am glad that we are having this moment.”

The woman then walked back into her car after the two strangers shared a memorable culinary moment. The caption of the video read, “2018 was a simpler time.” Over 38.4k Instagram users have viewed the video since the Reel was shared on the social media platform. Netizens have also reminisced about the good old days in the comments section. One user commented, “What an incredible moment. Thanks for sharing.” Another nostalgic viewer read, “Aww miss every year before 2020.” Complimenting Trader Joe’s parking lot, one user commented, “The Trader Joe’s parking lot is a magical place.”

The video also got many users to aim for the same kind of normalcy in social interactions as pre-covid era. As this comment read, “I adore this video. It’s time we get back to normalcy. Stop treating each as if they are out to get you. Get beyond this nonsense folks.”

