Watch: Stray Dog Rescued from 40-Foot-Deep Tank after Being Stuck for 7 Days

Dog videos are always a treat to the soul. A frail little canine was trapped in a 40-foot-deep tank and its rescue video will surely melt your heart. The video of the dog being rescued was shared on Twitter by the NGO ‘RESQ’ who took up the initiative to save the pooch.

In the small clip shared online, a man can be seen rappelling down into the tank. On seeing the man, the dog starts running around as it seems scared. Fortunately, after some struggle, the rescuer successfully traps the dog in a huge net. The video ends with the information that “the dog was rescued from the tank and released onto safe ground.” After the message, a few seconds clip of the adorable pooch walking on safe ground is also shown.

Stray dog rescued from 40 ft deep tank by @resqct #team after being stuck for 8 long days! Watch the rescue video#AnimalRescue #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/mC0T2NybUx — RESQ 🐕🐈🐎🐂🐖🐄🐾 (@resqct) November 15, 2019

Tina Mohandas from the NGO told Hindustan Times, “The dog had been stranded at the bottom of a dry water purification tank for 7 to 8 days. It had been raining at the time and there was no way for the dog to get out as the tank was 40 feet deep.”

Mohandas even informed that the dog managed to survive because some local people tossed food inside the tank for the dog. “Fortunately, the dog wasn’t injured. He was hungry and weak but very active and just happy to be safe again!”

After watching the video, netizens have appreciated the efforts of the NGO.

Thank you ❤️💛 — Harsha (@1heartbeautiful) November 15, 2019

Brilliant! I wish it was adopted by someone as it looks little weak. — evalyasirpalkhan (@Evalya17) November 15, 2019

God bless you — Mr WW 2.0 (@mrworldwid_e) November 16, 2019

