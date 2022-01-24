WATCH: Students Had a Wholesome Reaction to Teacher Getting Engaged in Viral TikTok

A connection between a student and their favourite teacher can be called one of the most genuine human connections. Students go on with their lives but cherish their bonds with the teachers they liked and get happy when they see them again. A video that shows the warmth of this bond is going viral on social media and people are finding it wholesome. In the video, when a teacher shows her engagement ring to a bunch of students sitting around her, they exclaim with joy and cheer for their teacher’s big happy moment of her life.

The viral video, shared by Elise Makowski on Instagram, begins with Makowski pulling her hand out from behind the table. There is a student of her standing in front of her desk. She shows her engagement ring to him. The boy takes a step back and as it appears, comes closer to see her engagement ring and as soon as he believes it is actually an engagement ring, he shouts with joy, jumping and pointing his finger at Makowski’s ring. Then Makowski turns the camera towards the right and three more students are sitting there. Because they look surprised to why the first student was shouting, another student standing behind them says, “She got proposed.” Hearing this, two students sitting in front look at Makowski’s engagement ring and almost jump out of their seats. “Oh my god,” another student exclaims.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the text, “Telling my students he put a ring on it.”

Sharing the video, Makowski wrote in the caption, “They waited so long for this!” Responding to the joyful video, an Instagram user wrote in the comments, “Oh my god! So sweet and cool. I can see you are a favourite teacher! Congratulations on it all. I love these students!” Another Instagram user remarked that they found the video cute. “You better invite those babies to the wedding! This was so pure. Congratulations” wrote another user. “Love! A bond with your students is so special,” an Instagram user wrote in adoration.

