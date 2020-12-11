Watch: Students Hold up Beautiful Thank you Notes for Teacher During Online Classes

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for most people. Teachers and students had to leave the conventional classroom set-up and the classes have gone online now. The sudden change has not been easy on both the parties involved, however, several teachers around the world have tried their best to share knowledge as effectively as possible.

A Tiktok trend has picked up among students where they are holding placards to thank their teachers during their online classes. A Twitter user named Sheetal Vijayann shared about this trend in a tweet. She said that students are writing ‘thank you’ notes for professors and holding them up during Zoom lectures. “It is so wholesome and I tear up to every single one of them!!” said Sheetal.

There’s a TikTok of students writing Thank You notes to their professors and holding them up on their Zoom lectures. It is so wholesome and I tear up to every single one of them!! ♥️ — Sheetal Vijayann (@sheetalvijayann) December 10, 2020

Sheetal shared videos from this trend on Twitter. In one of the videos shared by her, we can see that a professor is on video call with his students. A song has been laid over the video so the professor is not clearly audible but at one point, he asks his students, “You guys okay.” The next moment, the video of students pop up on screen, all of them holding up ‘thank you’ notes.

The teacher is delighted seeing this gesture. He laughed and said, “You are wonderful.” The moment was understandably emotional for the teacher who has been trying to do his best during the Covid-19 pandemic. The teacher added, “You guys are making my eyes water now.”

The text on the video informs the viewers that for the whole semester, this teacher has seen only the same three people. The class wanted to show appreciation for the work he has done for his students.

One more similar video shared by Sheetal shows an elderly professor giving a class online. In the video, the professor says that he is not seeing anybody with a camera on and asks if it is the new cool thing. He continues that he has heard in some classes, nobody switches on their cameras, including the instructor.

The professor asks, “Seriously, is it my fault that you have your cameras off.” That’s when a student says, “So Dr Brown, we actually kind of wanted to do something.” Professor Brown asks her, “With your cameras off?” The student can be heard saying at this moment, “Everybody, if you want to go ahead.” We can see ‘thank you’ notes on the screen the next minute.

The teacher can be seen crying with happiness seeing the thoughtful gesture of his students. The class can be seen looking at with him admiration and love while he wipes his tears.