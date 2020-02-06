Watch: Students of Texas University Organising Funeral for a Fish Wins the Internet

In what can be called a heartwarming incident, some students from the University of Texas organized a funeral for a fish named Loompa! The funeral witnessed a good turnout of people from the entire dormitory and pictures, and video of the same are winning hearts across the social media.

In the video, which has been shared by the students, the fish is seen to have been put inside a coffin made out of a pen box. The ‘coffin’ is then carried by four students, after which the fish is cremated.

In the one minute-42 seconds long video clip, which has been viewed around 25,000 times, a lot of students can be seen gathered for the funeral.

today my dorm had a funeral for a fish. longhorns are a different breed. pic.twitter.com/UpIHilyylx — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

Another video was posted in the same chain, where a group of students can be seen singing in the honour of Loompa.

According to a report by The Indian Express, students also prepared speeches, solemn music and an eulogy for the funeral of the silver carp.

The report added that the event was organized by the first-year students to honour the life of Loompa, who passed away in January this year. People were asked to dress in black, which many did as can be seen in the video, and bring ‘respect and tears’ for the beloved fish.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.