Watch: Students Sing Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' on Top of Mountain, Thousands of Feet from Ground

Even as India debated whether Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's words were anti-India or not, a group of students from the Indian Institute of Mass communication is going viral on the internet for singing the moving lyrics on top of 14,000 sq ft.

A video of students singing the song of protest "Hum Dekhenge" (We shall see), penned by Faiz in 1979, on top of a mountain 14,0000 sq ft from sea level, is winning the internet.

The video is shot at the time of sunrise and the words capture the spirit of protest that is currently widespread in the country. It was uploaded on Twitter by a user by the name of Stuti.

Few students of IIMC sang this version of 'Hum Dekhenge' at 14000ft. Absolutely stunning!!! pic.twitter.com/ZjYUvI56ln — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) January 4, 2020

The song was written by Faiz in opposition to the dictatorial government of Zia-ul-Haq who deposed of the democratically elected Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1977 and declared himself "President" of Pakistan while declaring Marshall Law in the rest of the state.

In India, the song recently caused controversy after it was used as a part of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registrar of Citizens. Several students across student campuses as well as protests chanted the evolutionary words while protesting against the government. In fact, authorities at IIT Kanpur even set up a probe to test if the song was "anto-Hindu" but was met with instant outrage.

