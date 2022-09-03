WATCH: 'Suitcase Bowling' Down Escalator Injures Woman in China, Internet Divided

In what appears to be a scene from an action film, a suitcase falling from an escalator hit a woman on it. The woman, who suffered minor injuries, is safe now. The incident happened in Zhejiang, China. The now-viral video shows two people trying to use an escalator as a conveyer belt, keeping their huge luggage on it unattended. The suitcase, changing its momentum, starts falling down the escalator at full speed. In the next few seconds, a woman, who is on the other end of the same escalator, sees it coming and swiftly steps down but the suitcase hits her before she can make it safely to the end.

By the end of the video, the woman is seen being escorted on a stretcher by medical staff. The original CCTV video was shared by a media house in China on Twitter. In the caption,the publication informed that the woman suffered minor injuries and is safe now. “Dangerous moment! A falling suitcase tackled a woman on an escalator in E China’s Zhejiang. Luckily, she was slightly injured and is safe now,” said the news portal.

Dangerous moment! A falling suitcase tackled a woman on an escalator in E China's Zhejiang. Luckily, she was slightly injured and is safe now. pic.twitter.com/x48CIA6uQJ — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) September 2, 2022

The incident, which was awful for the woman, has left the Internet amused. A group of users are now using the clip as meme material. A Twitter user shared the same video and edited it as a blowing match. In the video, as the luggage sweeps her away along with it, the word ‘Strike’ shows on the screen. “I think I’ve found my new hobby suitcase bowling,” wrote the user.

I think I've found my new hobby suitcase bowling. pic.twitter.com/P9FgqDonD0 — J (@JJumbleup) September 2, 2022

Others on the microblogging site have reacted to the video shared by the Twitter user. One said, “Omg (Oh My God) this is awful! But I can’t stop laughing! It’s the stretcher at the end! poor woman!”

Omg this is awful! But I can’t stop laughing! It’s the stretcher at the end! 😂😂 poor woman! — Dean (@Mr_Floot) September 2, 2022

“This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in 2022,” said another

This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in 2022 @lross__ — TheFranchise (@ceross924) September 3, 2022

“What did they think was going to happen when they put the goddamn unattended suitcase on the escalator?” expressed this user.

What did they think was going to happen when they put the goddamn unattended suitcase on the escalator? pic.twitter.com/AUNAQ1Yegr — Yuahri (@yuahri_) September 2, 2022

“Shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it,” reacted one of the users.

“They learned the hard way that you never run from attacking luggage, you have to stand your ground and make yourself look bigger to show dominance,” said a cyber surfer.

They learned the hard way that you never run from attacking luggage, you have to stand your ground and make yourself look bigger to show dominance. — Jason Merkel (@Cobracjason) September 2, 2022

One of the micro-blogging site users justified their intention and wrote “I don’t think there was malicious intent, She probably just expected it to ride down casual. That thing built up momentum fast!”

I don’t think there was malicious intent, She probably just expected it to ride down casual. That thing built up momentum fast! — Saint Cornholio- Sonic Origins (@banthemorning) September 2, 2022

The video has garnered more than 4 million views and two lakh likes and counting.

