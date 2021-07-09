WATCH: Sumatran Orangutan Cradling Her Newborn will Melt Your Heart

rStarted in 1931, UK’s Chester Zoo is one of the most popular wildlife captivities in the world. The authorities often share several amusing and adorable videos of animals on their Instagram handle. Recently, the zoo uploaded a heartwarming video of a Sumatran orangutan mother and her newly born kid. The clip simply depicts the bond of love shared between a mother and her child. It featured the mother orangutan gently cradling her baby. The Chester Zoo shared that the name of the mom orangutan is Emma.

Through the caption, the zoo authorities informed that only 14,000 Sumatran orangutan apes are left in the wild. They wrote, “With just 14,000 left in the wild, these apes are critically endangered, making this little one’s arrival incredibly special.” The incredible video was shared on July 7 and has garnered over 25,000 views. People flooded the comment section of the post with love-filled comments. Most of the users on the photo and video sharing platform were in awe of the video. “Amazing mummy,” wrote a user, while another called the video ‘precious.’ “They are so beautiful, mum looks so proud,” wrote a third.

Some of the people were longing to visit Chester and meet the newly born orangutan. One of the users thanked the zoo for making it a safe and comfortable place for the orangutans.

Earlier, the zoo had shared a video of a mother fox and her triplets. The montage of videos captured several moments including when the triplets first stepped outside their den. The clip also featured the baby foxes playing outdoor for the first time and their premiernibble of solid food.

In the caption, Chester zoo informed that their UK conservationists discovered that a “fabulous family of foxes were living in their zoo.”

The special footage which features rare sights has received over 80 thousand views. If you are not lucky enough to visit the Chester Zoo, then their Instagram timeline will make your day. The official Instagram account of the zoo is flooded with similar videos.

