WATCH: Superbike Racer's Premature Celebration Ahead of Finish Line Costs Him Number 1 Spot

In sports, sometimes players start celebrating prematurely, sensing the imminent win. On some occasions, they are left red-faced as the final result does not come out in their favour. A superbike racer in Brazil had to go through the same embarrassment because of celebrating too early before finishing the race.

What actually transpired was, André Verissimo was way ahead of his opponents during the race and he took his hands off the handle and stood up proudly to celebrate as he approached towards the finishing line.

However, little did he realise that his opponents Osvaldo Filho and Marcelo Skaf were just behind him at a bend. By the time, he realised his mistake, it was too late. Eventually, Filho and Skaf zoomed past Verissimo, grabbing the top two spots. Verissimo finished on the third place.

Despite losing the race, things ended on a happy note for Verissimo as he crowned the overall championship winner in the EVO category. The race he lost was the eighth and final race of the championship.

"I tried to accelerate, but (the bike) was in third gear - really slow. The motorcycle was dead and they passed me by. I was celebrating with my team when they caught up," Verissimo told Sky News. The racer added that after losing the race, he thought he was going to become a meme and people would make fun of him.

This is not the first time someone has lost a race due to the premature celebration. Last year, Australian cyclist Lucy Kennedy had made a similar mistake. Lucy looked set to win her first Women's World Tour in Piedicavallo, Italy, but she raised her arm in jubilation before crossing the finishing line. Taking advantage of her mistake, Dutch rider Marianne Vos sped through in the final meters to clinch the title, pushing Lucy to second place.

Later, the Australian took to Twitter to say, "Lesson most definitely learnt: always sprint beyond the line and never celebrate early. It hurts to come so close to my first #WWT win at #girorosa today, but I can be very happy with my form."

Four years ago, Bangladesh cricketers were trolled after they celebrated too early in a match against India, but finally ended up losing the fixture. India and Bangladesh were facing each other in a World T20 game in 2016. Bangladesh was in a strong position while chasing the total. In the last over, after smashing a couple of boundaries, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim started celebrating as the equation went down to two runs from three balls. But, things did not turn out to be in Bangladesh’s favour and they lost the game by one run.