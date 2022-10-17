Watch: Swan's Seamless Landing on Water Has Internet Amused

Swans are known to be majestic birds. Although it is marvellous to watch a flock of swans waddling gracefully in the waters, they are deemed to be quite dangerous birds when provoked. Often we get hooked on social media when we come across bizarre videos of animals and birds that bring a smile to our faces. Similar to humans, animals also enjoy themselves in their own, unique way, and this video is proof.

An account named royrolls1 has dropped a hilarious video of a swan having most of its time in a pond, frolicking in the green waters. “Captain Swan: 50 40 30 20 10 Delay Delay Delay Cap️,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Xu (@roysrolls1)



The now-viral visual opens with the view of a swan flapping its big, white wings and diving down on the surface of a pond, on the premises of a lush green park. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the way the bird ran in the water with its feet, making a strange paddling sound.

Resembling an aeroplane landing in the water, the swan too seemed to descend seamlessly from the sky and land on the water’s surface. It took a few wobbly steps before gliding on the waterbody, landing just perfectly on its webbed feet. It then swims in the glimmering waters of the park, surrounded by thickly-encrusted trees.

The video has struck a chord with netizens in no time, taking away their Monday blues. Users have dashed to the comments, sharing their reactions to the happy-go-lucky swan. “Southwest airline landing,” joked one user. “What a great landing,” commented a second. “That’s an amazing video,” chimed in another individual.

So far, the video has amassed over 467k likes and received more than 34.2k likes on Instagram. This is not the first time these winged animals were seen getting playful. In another viral video, a parrot was seen pulling off a superhero stunt by enjoying the whizzing breeze from a car window. It even wore a tiny and adorable superman-like costume. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutest.bird (@cutest.bird)



Do you also love to watch such cute videos?

