1-min read

WATCH: Swapna Barman’s Mother Has an Emotional Outburst at Her Daughter's Gold Win

Swapna Barman's win has not only been historic - but a heart-touching one.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 30, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
Swapna Barman has won a historic gold in the face of severe adversity. With 6026 points, her personal best score, the 21-year-old  beat the odds to become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games heptathlon gold.

She did this, despite having a bandaged chin and severe toothache.

However, the pain was nothing as compared to the hardships Barman has endured throughout career. Having being born with an extra finger in each of her feet, and then picking an unusual sport to compete in - heptathlons are extremely challenging and grueling - the young athlete ensured that struggle and adversity were always a part of Barman’s daily existence.

For her homemaker mother and rickshaw-puller father from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, it was impossible to contribute in any way to Barman’s athletics career, let alone organize custom-made shoes to fit in her twelve toes.

However, when she won the historic gold, her mother was beyond overjoyed. A video of her mother celebrating was shared by cricketer Virendra Sehwag on on social media, capturing the truly emotional sight.




In the heart-wrenching video, the mother can be seen crying at first - overjoyed after her daughter's victory, then going to the family temple and lying down stretched out in prayer, thanking the Almighty for this win.

And indeed - it is a remarkable and extraordinary win, considering the struggles that Swapna Barman had to face through her life. Her mother's reaction just goes to highlight that.


