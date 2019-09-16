Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Sweet Maggi Cooked in Condensed Milk Goes Viral Leaving Twitter in Disgust

The recipe pulled in a series of dismissive views, as for majority of people maggi being served in cold milk is like 'wait,what?'.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Watch: Sweet Maggi Cooked in Condensed Milk Goes Viral Leaving Twitter in Disgust
Video grab. (Twitter)
Experimenting with food has never been a bad idea. Whether it be chicken khichdi or chicken dosa. But probably milk maggi proved to be a bad one for netizens.

As per reports, two years ago a YouTuber had shared a video of a unique recipe of Maggi noodles, which has again resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, the chef breaks a block of Maggi noodles in a bowl of milk and then adds a glass of water to it. After that she adds dried rose petals and condensed milk to make a kheer-like preparation. It sort of looks like an improvised sevaiyan kheer.

The video pulled in a series of dismissive, as for majority of people maggi being served in cold milk is like 'wait,what?'.

Would you like to try this new recipe by yourself?

