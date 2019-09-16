Watch: Sweet Maggi Cooked in Condensed Milk Goes Viral Leaving Twitter in Disgust
The recipe pulled in a series of dismissive views, as for majority of people maggi being served in cold milk is like 'wait,what?'.
Video grab. (Twitter)
Experimenting with food has never been a bad idea. Whether it be chicken khichdi or chicken dosa. But probably milk maggi proved to be a bad one for netizens.
As per reports, two years ago a YouTuber had shared a video of a unique recipe of Maggi noodles, which has again resurfaced on the internet.
In the video, the chef breaks a block of Maggi noodles in a bowl of milk and then adds a glass of water to it. After that she adds dried rose petals and condensed milk to make a kheer-like preparation. It sort of looks like an improvised sevaiyan kheer.
Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU— Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019
"Ye recipe humare ghar mein hit hai"😭😭— Snu (@sniggerdoodle) September 12, 2019
Contact her and suggest Idli with Nutella— Snu (@sniggerdoodle) September 12, 2019
You missed the last step. Double bag this rubbish, dig a grave 20 feet deep, set this on fire and throw it in. When it's burnt, pour water, fill the grave and then call priests to purify the spot.— Pallavi (@That_Desi_Girl) September 12, 2019
September 12, 2019
Would you like to try this new recipe by yourself?
