WATCH: Swiggy Executive Rides Horse to Deliver Food Packages Amid Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Everyone is aware of the Mumbai monsoon and the traffic that it leads to. A bizarre video which has gone viral shows a delivery person travelling on horseback to deliver food packages as roads was flooded with water due to incessant rainfall. The video has been shared on YouTube by the channel “just a vibe.” This comes as heavy rains hit Mumbai earlier this week. The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very very heavy showers in the city. The flooding caused by rainfall prompted the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 5K views. “Harihar PrithviRaj,” commented a YouTube user. “Swiggy delivery boy on horse. Never seen this before, stated the caption.

Earlier, a manhunt was launched by the Thane police after a food delivery boy was alleged of looting valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from a family at knifepoint. The incident took place on March 9 at Jay Vasant building in Thane’s Panchpakhadi in the presence of 39-year-old Priti Shah and her 15-year-old Son Priyansh Shah, the TOI reported.

The complainant, a housewife told the police that the accused rang their doorbell around 12:45 pm on the pretext of delivering a parcel. After the complainant and her son both refused to have ordered anything on a delivery app, the accused requested a glass of water. As soon as the mother went to fetch water, the accused ran past the security safety door and overpowered her 15-year-old son.

Despite the efforts of the son to resist the assault by taking the kitchen knife, the accused was able to pin him down and point the knife towards him. Taking the boy at knifepoint, the accused then asked the complainant to hand over all their belongings. In a bid to save her gasping son from the clutches of the accused who was now pointing the knife to his neck, the complainant rushed inside and handed over to the accused jewelry worth 5 lakhs and cash also worth 5 lakhs along with two mobile phones.

