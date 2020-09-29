WATCH: Swimmer Jumps Into Ocean to Touch 'Harmless Shark’, Realises it Could be a Great White

The human-shark conflicts often remind us of the demonised depiction of the species as shown in the film Jaws. Scientific research proves the legendary predators great water sharks are far less fearsome and are very elusive.

With over a 100 annual shark attacks worldwide, more than half are attributed to the great white shark. While most of the attacks are not fatal, research indicate the attacks are usually attributed to mistaken identity.

One such video has surfaced which shows a man diving into the ocean to swim with a shark, only to panic and realise it could be a great white one!

The video posted online has sparked fear and amazement over the weekend. The video shows the man on a boat watching a shark’s fin moving above the water’s surface, before he dove in. The big fish could still be seen thrashing around before going under water. Watch the video here.

“That was a bad idea,” said the man once he jumped in to get a closer look of the fish. Another person prompts him to “get back on the boat!” The man who jumped earlier could be seen turning around and swimming to safety of the boat.

“Ah I touched it!” exclaimed the person with the camera who initially jumped in the water. The shark was still circling and passing around the boat below the water’s surface.

He could be still heard saying “Dude that’s a Great…’, trying to finish the sentence. “It's not a basking shark dude,” he adds.

The latest shark video, which doesn’t share the location of where it was shot, has received over 43,000 upvotes on Reddit since posting on Saturday.

The great white shark, found in coastal waters around the world, is one of the largest predatory fish on Earth. Their streamlined built with powerful tails, slate-grey upper bodies with white underbelly, get them their names.

These highly adaptable predators have up to 300 serrated teeth lined up in their mouths arranged in several rows. They usually prey on other sharks, crustaceans, seals and sea birds.