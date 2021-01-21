WATCH: Switzerland Police’s Dance to African Song Jerusalema Goes Viral. Irish Cops to Follow

A video clip showing police officials in Switzerland dancing together to the beats of popular African hit Jerusalema has gone viral on social media.

The video was released recently by the law enforcement department associated with Zugar Polizei and has been making huge buzz online. The over four-minute dance clip features the officers foot tapping to the popular song. The viral video has now turned into a challenge once again and has now been accepted by the Irish cops.

For the unversed, the Jerusalema dance challenge was one of the biggest social media trends of the year 2020.

In the video, one can see the staff at control rooms and police officers in riot gear, all matching steps in great synchronisation. All the officials of the respective authorities are seen clad in face masks as they dance their hearts out. The compiled video picks snippets from small groups of the departments shaking legs with enthusiasm and in high spirits.

While sharing the video on their official page on the social networking site, the Swiss police force wrote that it doesn’t always take a lot to meet life with a smile.

The dance routine has gathered over 8 million views on Facebook with many resharing it on other social media platforms.

After watching the video, Irish radio DJ based in Portugal by the name Frankie Beats has requested the national police of Ireland, Gardaí to participate in the viral challenge. Sharing the clip on Twitter, he praised the Swizz police teams and tagged the Irish Police’s official Twitter handle. In the continuation of the post, he asked the Gardai if they would accept the dance challenge if there were enough retweets for it.

Police officers in Switzerland @fedpolCH decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing! @gardainfo? Will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this? #Garda #Ireland #Police #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/n32XWzwO5j — Frankie Beats - KISSFM (@itsbeats) January 15, 2021

Later, after Ireland's Department of Justice got involved and asked the Irish Police force to make the country proud.

We’ve got this. Challenge accepted #Jerusalemachallenge — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 15, 2021

The Swiss Federal Police’s official Twitter page replied to Frankie’s tweet by saying that they are looking forward to Gardai’s performance.

We are looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo ! Even though the 🇨🇭 product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of #precision, #discipline an #perfectionism😉. — fedpol (@fedpolCH) January 15, 2021

The Irish Police force is yet to reveal to the world how they accepted the challenge. While the masses eagerly await their dance challenge rendition, the tweet has already become highly popular as it is being flooded with numerous entries of cops remaking the viral dance choreography.

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge in 2020 became a global phenomenon after several people from all walks of life were seen participating to provide hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The trend of dancing to the ‘spiritual’ Zulu song refuses to die as the new year advances.