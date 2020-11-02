WATCH: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fan Creates Functional Map of 'Gokuldham Society' in CSGO

One of the most popular Indian sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing headlines for the past one week. The family entertainer show earmarked a spot on the trend list as it recently completed 3000 episodes.

It's hard to not have heard of the show for a person from India. TMKOC features residents living in the iconic ‘Gokuldham’ society in Mumbai city. The characters are often involved in strange yet most hilarious circumstances but are always provided support by neighbours and friends.

An ardent fan of the show has used his tech skills and created fictional imagery of the iconic Gokuldham society. He created a ‘Gokuldham’ map in CSGO for players to enjoy TMKOC in the game. Gamers can have fun in their favourite competition with a group of friends. The Gokuldham map is available for download in the workshop.

The fan who is also a YouTuber (Aero&Zero) shared a video on the platform which showed how and most importantly why he did what he did.

Members of the main star cast and the team of Taarak Mehta cast graced the stage of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. In the special edition, over the weekend, the TMKOC unit celebrated 3000 episodes on the stage of the dance show. The beloved members of the Gokuldham society enjoyed watching performances by the contestants.

They also shook a leg with judges Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. Contestants were dressed up as characters from the show and put up spellbinding acts. Jethalal Gada, Champaklal Chacha, Taarak Mehta, Babita and Iyer, among others also entertained with their respective stints.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which began in July 2008 has been airing for more than 12 years. The comedy show has gone on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms across the country. It is an adaptation from the Gujarati weekly Chitralekha of columnist, writer, and playwright’s column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma.