Watch: Table Tennis Champion Omotayo Swaps Paddle for Medal During Lockdown

African Games table tennis champion Olajide Omotayo fought depression and used qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as motivation.

Unfortunately though, the world’s activities have come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most Omotayo is finding new ways to keep busy apart from keeping fit while staying indoors. In the process the table tennis star has raised the bar for players from his sport.

In a video shared by the Olympic channel, Omotayo is seen playing table tennis on a much smaller sized board than normal and with his Gold medal. Yes, he replaced the paddle with the medal.

Omotayo, who is the latest product from Nigeria's conveyer belt of table tennis talent, started off as a teenage sensation.

He had made a name for himself after playing professionally for just two years.

The Lagos native was just a match away from his big break - making the Nigerian team for the African Games. But he failed.

Omotayo sunk from disappointment to ‘deep depression’ and found it hard to keep going. The episode almost ended his career at the age of 20.



But he turned a corner when he found motivation in the goal of playing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Qualifying for the Olympics is a dream come true. I am very proud of myself. I didn't stop believing in myself. I kept on. Having this positive mindset that I can be the best that I can be, and all I need to do is work hard,” he said.

Now, the prodigy is being labelled the ‘Prince of Nigerian table tennis’, and will certainly entertain crowds with impressive backhand flicks.

