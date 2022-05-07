WATCH: Tables, Chairs Go Flying Through Air Near Hubballi Airport During Storm

The excruciatingly hot month of April recently got replaced by a less hot May that brought along heavy showers in many parts of the country. Karnataka, too, was drenched in the summer rain and got blown away by it, quite literally. In a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, a canteen near Hubballi Airport is having a hard time holding itself together as strong winds take over the surrounding area. Chairs, tables, and crockery can be seen flying as if they have lost all weight in them. On Thursday, May 5, Karnataka, was greeted by heavy rains, gusty winds, and thunder on top of it, reported Hubballi Times. Take a look:

In the city of Hubballi, areas displayed some post-apocalyptic visuals. Trees and electric poles were seen lying horizontally. Many vehicles were damaged, with some cases also containing the damage to human life. Here’s a clip from the same day. A group of college students can be seen struggling to even stand straight in the wind. A scooter, fallen on the ground, getting dragged by the gushes of wind. Watch:

In this image, posted with a disclaimer by a user on Twitter, one can see the weather taking a bad shape near the coastal regions of south India.

If you have any plans in evening going out today try to avoid it. @nagabhushanb @Namma_HD @HubballiTimes pic.twitter.com/7OckOfMJE3— Agase Shridhar G Pandit (@pshridhar8) May 6, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department recently issued a cyclone warning in Odisha. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over South Andaman under the influence of the cyclone. The intensity and the path of the expected cyclone are yet to be determined.

This western and southern disturbance combined, have, however, given a much-awaited respite to the regions of Delhi-NCR, which recently broke the heatwave. The showers have ended the dry spell lingering since March. As per the reports by the IMD, the month of April recorded a rain deficit of around 98 percent across the country.

