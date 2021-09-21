WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Chats With Morning Walkers, Asked Secret to Fitness

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin is a busy man. However, to stay fit, the 68-year-old politician goes for morning walks. It was on one such occasion of morning walk that Stalin was asked the secret to his fitness. In a video shared on Twitter by journalist B Sivakumar, the DMK party leader was seen interacting with some people at Theosophical Society campus Adyar in Chennai.

It showed Stalin in a red polo shirt and navy blue track pants as he engaged in a conversation with people who were also taking a walk at the park. It was during the conversation that a lady in a blue printed kurta and pink salwar asked Stalin in Tamil how he managed to look so young and fit. The lady asked the Tamil Nadu CM, “What's the secret of your youthful looks,” the question attracted a roar of laughter among the gathered people. Even the Tamil Nadu CM was seen grinning as he found himself in the centre of attention for his physical fitness. The political leader was heard saying that “diet control” is the reason behind his physical fitness.

@mkstalin at the Theosophical Society campus Adyar. He spoke to people who were also walking early in the morning today. pic.twitter.com/dEbuM8b8ZR— B Sivakumar (@bshivakumar1971) September 21, 2021

However, this is not the first time Stalin has been seen as a physically fit politician. Last month a video of Stalin was released to the media where he was seen working out at a gym. The politician was seen wearing neon green shorts and a grey vest as he lifted weights and worked out.

Political leaders are often seen projecting their image as that of a physically strong person among their voters. From Russian President Vladimir Putin hunting in the Russian wilderness, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting the practice of Yoga, physical fitness has emerged as an essential skill for politicians.

Glimpses from the Yoga Day programme in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/D0jCTv0dJv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2018

During the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown the Sports Authority of India had introduced the Fit India Movement which saw many politicians participating in the challenge. The then Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had also posted a video of himself skipping ropes to encourage people to take up fitness activities amidst the lockdown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here