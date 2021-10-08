WATCH: Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Reunite Baby Elephant With Mother in Nilgiri Hills

An injured baby elephant in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri forest was reunited with its mother by a team of forest officials at the Mudumalai National Park. The elephant calf was found in an injured condition at the national park. The officials first rescued the animal and then led a search operation to find the mother. A video of this heartwarming reunion has now gone viral on the internet. Posting the clip on her Twitter timeline, Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary (Environment and forests), Supriya Sahu lauded the officials for their gestures. The video showed the officials and the elephant calf walking through the hills in their mission to find the mother.

A kutty baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heartwarming indeed. Kudos 👍👏 #TNForest #elephants #mudumalai pic.twitter.com/eX9gBd3oK7— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 6, 2021

Since being posted online, the video has received over 1 lakh views along with nearly 36 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Sahu later shared another clip featuring the moments of the baby elephant’s final reunion with the mother. The animal is seen blowing a big trumpet in excitement and joy as he spots the mother. Shortly after, the little tusker runs towards her.

Incredible outpouring of love on the kutty baby elephant who was reunited with the herd by #TNForesters. The kutty blows a big trumpet while approaching the mother.Well done Sachin,Vengatesh Prabhu,Prasad,Vijay,George Praveenson,Thamba Kumar,Aneesh,Kumar, & APW teams Pandalur pic.twitter.com/0fQaZKnpDg— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 7, 2021

Reacting to the clip, Twitterati flooded the reply section of Sahu’s tweet with their appreciative comments for the forest officials. “Great Job, Noble indeed. My salutes to each and every official who was directly or indirectly associated with this noble deed,” wrote a user in Tweet.

Meanwhile, many were impressed by the trust the animal had in the officials during the search operation.“That trust he puts on humans is the most important thing. How sincerely he follows them. How adorable. This proves innocence has no shape or size,” tweeted a user.

Adore the way it’s walking obediently. Looks like it’s not the first time it’s been rescued 😀— anil lulla (@anil_lulla) October 7, 2021

Look at the sweet little ball following the humans so cutely/obediently and with full trust. Aww 🥰😘😘😘 Am so glad, we kept her trust and reunited her with her mom. This is the best video I saw today.❤️— Akanksha (@akanksha_arvind) October 8, 2021

Lovely to see how caring the forest officials are and their repo with the baby elephant who’s following them with all feeling of security in the hands of the officials.— Arun Khajuria (@arunkhajuria56) October 7, 2021

The Madumalai National Park is located on the northwestern Nilgiri Hills and is home to many endangered species of animals. The national park is also a tiger reserve and home to many Bengal Tigers.

