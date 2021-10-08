CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RBI#DrugsCase#Lakhimpur#AryanKhan
Home » News » Buzz » WATCH: Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Reunite Baby Elephant With Mother in Nilgiri Hills
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Reunite Baby Elephant With Mother in Nilgiri Hills

The elephant calf was found in an injured condition at the national park. (Image Credits: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

The elephant calf was found in an injured condition at the national park. (Image Credits: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

A viral video showed the officials and the elephant calf walking through the hills in their mission to find the mother.

An injured baby elephant in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri forest was reunited with its mother by a team of forest officials at the Mudumalai National Park. The elephant calf was found in an injured condition at the national park. The officials first rescued the animal and then led a search operation to find the mother. A video of this heartwarming reunion has now gone viral on the internet. Posting the clip on her Twitter timeline, Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary (Environment and forests), Supriya Sahu lauded the officials for their gestures. The video showed the officials and the elephant calf walking through the hills in their mission to find the mother.

Watch it here:

Since being posted online, the video has received over 1 lakh views along with nearly 36 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Sahu later shared another clip featuring the moments of the baby elephant’s final reunion with the mother. The animal is seen blowing a big trumpet in excitement and joy as he spots the mother. Shortly after, the little tusker runs towards her.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the clip, Twitterati flooded the reply section of Sahu’s tweet with their appreciative comments for the forest officials. “Great Job, Noble indeed. My salutes to each and every official who was directly or indirectly associated with this noble deed,” wrote a user in Tweet.

Meanwhile, many were impressed by the trust the animal had in the officials during the search operation.“That trust he puts on humans is the most important thing. How sincerely he follows them. How adorable. This proves innocence has no shape or size,” tweeted a user.

Check other reactions here:

The Madumalai National Park is located on the northwestern Nilgiri Hills and is home to many endangered species of animals. The national park is also a tiger reserve and home to many Bengal Tigers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 08, 2021, 16:33 IST