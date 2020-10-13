Watch: Tamil Nadu Street Vendor Saves Kid Falling from Roof while He Was Playing

A street vendor in a village situated in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli has saved the life of a kid who fell from the roof by catching him.

A video that is now receiving the attention of netizens on social media shows the street vendor named Mohammad Salik running to catch the 4-year-old boy Edric Ezhil. As reported by The New Indian Express, the child fell from the terrace and had grabbed the wall.

Edric was playing with his six-year-old sister Kavi on the roof of their home in Palayakottai village near Manapparai, which is a town in Tiruchirappalli district. While playing, Edric lost balance and fell from the terrace. Thankfully, he was able to hold the wall and was hanging by its support. Salik can be seen trying to help the children by making an attempt to climb the fall. Edric’s sister is trying to hold on to her younger brother but he loses grip and starts to fall.

That’s when Salik, who was trying to climb up the wall to rescue the kid, catches the falling child. The fall and catch happens within a few seconds in the video, shot by a neighbour of Edric’s family. In the 18-second video, the street vendor and Edric can be seen almost for the first 8 seconds and the rest of the video is not focused on the two.

Today's best story: Mohammed Salik, a street vendor, was on road when he saw a child hanging from a house terrace. He rushed & caught the child just as the boy slipped down from hands of his sister who was till then managing to hold him & raised alarm.https://t.co/ASrbaPTMsJ pic.twitter.com/Iz6sNyoRv1 — J Santhosh (@santhoshexpress) October 11, 2020

The report says that the parents of Edric and Kavi — John Peter and Jancy Mary are construction workers and were toiling when the incident happened. The 41-year-old street vendor was selling cleaning products when he saw the children in a crisis and rushed to help them.

Similar to this case, in December 2019, a man who was passing by saved a kid who fell from the third floor. The two-year-old kid was playing when he accidentally slipped and fell out of the third floor, however, he held on to a window grill on the second floor. People came to rescue the boy and formed a human chain. When he fell, a man from the crowd caught him.