Watch: Tamil Nadu Tour Guide Acing Kathakali Movements in Front of Foreign Tourists

India, rich in its heritage and culture, attracts hoards of tourists every now and then.

South India being one of the abodes of grandeur temples, which attract tourists to gain more interest in knowing about the age-old land of culture and art. The south is also the birthplace for two Indian classical dances, Kathakali and Bharatanatyam.

Recently in a viral video, shared on Twitter, a tour guide in Tamil Nadu is seen showing few graceful moves of the Kerala-dance form, Kathakali to foreign tourists.

The video was shared by Twitter user @PriyankaJShukla, who said, "Received this as #whatsappforward !

As per the forward -This guy is a local tour guide named Prabhoo, in Tamil Nadu. So talented he is!!

Just look at his expressions..truly amazing!"

The video was retweeted around 130 times and garnered more than 600 likes.

The guide starts by reciting a classical hymn and then goes on to perfectly imitate the neck and eye brow movements of the dance form. Then he showed some body movements and mudras of the form. He even portrayed the movements to represent Lord Parvati and Lord Shiva. Netizens believe he is no less than a professional dancer.

Just lovely ❤️ seems a fine dancer himself 😀 — Dr Avantikaa S (@ABitOfDivine) October 1, 2019

Such Tourist Guides r asset for Cultural and Economic development for India...Amazing Talent 🙏😍 @prahladspatel @KeralaTourism — Mohit Raj (@AnshuBarnwal11) October 1, 2019

Just listen to the explanation..... Mind blowing.. So easily explained 👌 — hitesh sonwani (@hiteshsonwani1) October 1, 2019

Such grace and finesse in hand movements and positions.... — UTKARSH SRIVASTAV (@dipulala) October 1, 2019

What an amazing “Tribhanga” posture in the end !! — TheFreak (@AceGaurav) October 1, 2019

