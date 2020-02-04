Watch: Teacher Breaks Down after Students Replace His Stolen Pair of Shoes with New Ones
When the teacher opened the box and discovered a brand new pair of shoes he broke down and his gesture has won the hearts of netizens.
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Emma Mitchell)
In a heartwarming video, a group of students surprised their teacher by presenting him with an unexpected gift. The students of a US school gave the teacher a pair of shoes after his shoes reportedly got stolen.
According to a Facebook post, the students were “upset” after they learnt that their teachers’ “basketball shoes” were stolen from his classroom in the Logan Middle School. Thereafter, they collected money among themselves and bought the shoes.
While they were presenting him with the shoes, someone recorded the video in which the teacher can be heard saying that “you’re all making me nervous”, when a student asked him to open a card before opening the gift bag.
When the teacher named Trey Payne opened the box and discovered a brand new pair of shoes he broke down and his gesture has won the hearts of netizens.
Later on, a student named Emma Mitchell uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote, “My favorite teacher Mr. Payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair.”
my favorite teacher mr. payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI— Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020
The video has garnered over 10,000 likes and has received over 2,000 re-tweets, with users pouring in comments praising the benevolent gesture of the students.
One user said that the teacher would never forget the students’ kindness and generosity.
Another expressed wonder over the bonding between teacher and students and said that the kids gave the teachers best allowances.
Wonderful to see there are still teachers that kids love this much. Heartwarming that you kids probably gave up allowances and spending money to do this. Very very kind. 💕💕💕— C. Desau. 🌊🍑 (@desau_c) January 30, 2020
Well done kids. Your teacher will never forget your kindness and generosity!— Officer Jamie Brown (@OfcJamieBrown) January 30, 2020
My faith in humanity restored. Bless your beautiful souls. Those who helped raise you should be applauded. 👍🏼💪🏼👏🏼— Jeep Lover (@Dispatcher219) January 30, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Up with Arhaan Khan, Says 'No If, No But, I Am Done'
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys