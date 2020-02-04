Watch: Teacher Breaks Down after Students Replace His Stolen Pair of Shoes with New Ones

In a heartwarming video, a group of students surprised their teacher by presenting him with an unexpected gift. The students of a US school gave the teacher a pair of shoes after his shoes reportedly got stolen.

According to a Facebook post, the students were “upset” after they learnt that their teachers’ “basketball shoes” were stolen from his classroom in the Logan Middle School. Thereafter, they collected money among themselves and bought the shoes.

While they were presenting him with the shoes, someone recorded the video in which the teacher can be heard saying that “you’re all making me nervous”, when a student asked him to open a card before opening the gift bag.

When the teacher named Trey Payne opened the box and discovered a brand new pair of shoes he broke down and his gesture has won the hearts of netizens.

Later on, a student named Emma Mitchell uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote, “My favorite teacher Mr. Payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair.”

my favorite teacher mr. payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI — Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020

The video has garnered over 10,000 likes and has received over 2,000 re-tweets, with users pouring in comments praising the benevolent gesture of the students.

One user said that the teacher would never forget the students’ kindness and generosity.

Another expressed wonder over the bonding between teacher and students and said that the kids gave the teachers best allowances.

Wonderful to see there are still teachers that kids love this much. Heartwarming that you kids probably gave up allowances and spending money to do this. Very very kind. 💕💕💕 — C. Desau. 🌊🍑 (@desau_c) January 30, 2020

Well done kids. Your teacher will never forget your kindness and generosity! — Officer Jamie Brown (@OfcJamieBrown) January 30, 2020

My faith in humanity restored. Bless your beautiful souls. Those who helped raise you should be applauded. 👍🏼💪🏼👏🏼 — Jeep Lover (@Dispatcher219) January 30, 2020

