Watch: Teacher Gets Emotional As She Retires After Spending 3 Decades In School

Teachers play a significant role in students’ life by inspiring them to work hard and achieve their goals. Everyone has a favourite teacher in school, because of whom they develop an interest in a particular subject. This heart-warming video of students paying an emotional farewell to their teacher might remind us of them.

Students were seen gathering in the hallway of a school to bid farewell to Professor Lourdes, who retired after more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages. A video of her emotional farewell was posted two days ago on an Instagram page, Good News Movement. It has received over 1.2 million views. The clip begins with the teacher exiting a classroom. She gasps in surprise as she notices the students lining the hallways. Lourdes then walks past the students, who were seen clapping and cheering for her.

The caption of the video reads: “HAPPY RETIREMENT: After more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages, Professor Lourdes says goodbye to active teaching to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for everything teacher!”

The comment section is filled with love and respect. One of the users commented, “This makes me cry. Congrats Professor Lourdes!!!!” Another one wrote, “This made me tear up. Good people always leave a mark and they never know how deep, I’m glad they expressed it to her.” One more said, “How beautiful! That would make me cry seeing all those kids saying goodbye to me. God bless her!”

