Watch: Teacher, Staff Welcome Students Back to School With Dance Performance in Pune

The Coronavirus pandemic has already disturbed our daily lives so much, especially for the education sector. Most of the classes for schools as well as college-going students had moved offline.

But on Wednesday, when the students of class 5 returned to the Symbiosis School, Prabhat Road in Pune, the teachers and staff members danced to welcome them back. A video of the performance is circulating among parents' groups and winning hearts, reported the Indian Express. The video shows students lined up, following social distancing as the performance -- Lezim, a popular Maharashtrian dance form -- was underway. The students applauded their teachers when the performance concluded.

Principal Director of Symbiosis Society, Vidya Yeravdekar, said the pandemic had forced the students to miss their schools and there is palpable excitement among them."Teachers, parents and the students. Everyone is overjoyed. We wanted to celebrate this moment, it means something to all of us,” Yeravdekar was quoted as saying by IE. Yeravdekar also shared a video from the event.

Today we welcomed our students of 5th & 6th stnd. at our Prabhat Road school with a heartwarming performance by teachers to the rhythm of dhol and lezim...following all norms of social distancing. We also gave them a red carpet welcome & bookmarks! @EduMinOfIndia @educationweek pic.twitter.com/xaL7mbaGVL— Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar (@vidya_symbiosis) February 11, 2021

On January 27, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification, saying the schools for class V to VIII could also finally open now.The notification added the state Health Department had agreed to accept the proposal to reopen schools. “The instructions of Central and state government regarding Covid-19 should be followed,” the notification stated, adding all previous notifications of the school education department should be strictly followed.

In the third week of November, the Maharashtra government had permitted reopening schools for classes 9 to 12. The final decision, however, remained in the hands of the District Magistrates. And therefore, due to rising COVID cases, schools in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik had remained shut for a considerable period but they opened in rural areas.

According to official numbers, some 78.47 lakh students are enrolled in classes V to VIII in Maharashtra.