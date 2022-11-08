WATCH: Teacher’s Musical Way of Teaching Hindi Alphabets Wows People

A teacher plays a major role in shaping a student’s life and career. Some teachers even go beyond their call of duty to educate students and help them understand things better. A video of one such teacher has been doing rounds on the internet. The video shared by Twitter user Ankit Yadav shows a teacher helping students learn the Hindi alphabets in a unique manner.

In the video, a teacher is seen standing in front of a blackboard with the Hindi alphabets written on it. He was then seen singing a special line for each letter, which the students then repeated. Along with the video, the caption translated into English read, “What a wonderful way to teach. Great Guruji.”

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 416.7k views as of now. Several social media users lauded the teacher’s excellent way of teaching. One of the users wrote, “Lots of respect to the teacher because of his excellent way of teaching style”. Another user wrote, “Brilliant, it is called the new education system. Guruji, you are a great teacher as well as a great singer. Best wishes”. A third user wrote, “Brilliant. We need this type of teacher in every class worldwide. Love and respect dear sir ji”. “Nice.. children never forget what they learn while enjoying and can we take a moment to appreciate his singing as well,” wrote a fourth user.

Lots of respect to the teacher cuz of their excellent way of teaching style 🙏 — Kamal kishor Naik (@KamalkishorNai1) November 7, 2022

I liked, very fantastic sir — Surendra (@surendra1112201) November 7, 2022

Very beautiful, unique way of teaching method. — Ghanshyam Shukla (@Ghanshy29306195) November 7, 2022

Brilliant…👏…we need this type of teacher in every class worldwide. ❤️ take love and respect dear sir ji..🙇‍♂️ — Sandip Karmakar (@sandip_talks) November 7, 2022

Previously, a video of an Indian-origin teacher working in the United States went viral after he created an unconventional method of teaching trigonometry to his students. The teacher assisted them in memorising the trigonometry formulas in a singing style and made it easier and quicker for the students to learn. The teacher was seen in the video giving lectures in class without the use of any board books, markers, or other teaching tools. He was seen singing trigonometric formulae instead of traditional teaching methods.

Math also can be fun…Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

The video was originally shared on Facebook in 2012, but it recently went viral again almost ten years later due to its intriguing theme and content.

