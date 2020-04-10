BUZZ

Watch: Team of ICU Doctors Does 'Extubation' Dance Everytime a Covid-19 Patient Recovers

Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok/Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok/Twitter)

The healthcare workers here celebrated the fact that two patients were stabilised and were able to breathe without any ventilator support.

While there looms sadness and hopelessness all around in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the intensive care unit staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center’s gesture has brought in some hope.

The healthcare workers here celebrated the fact that two patients were stabilised and were able to breathe without any ventilator support.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Dr Nida Qadir wrote, “Yes, patients do recover from #COVID19 #ARDS. And yes, my #ICU team does do an #extubation dance every time we liberate someone from a #Ventilator”.

https://twitter.com/NidaQadirMD/status/1246953772657631235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1246953772657631235&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Findianexpress.com%2Farticle%2Ftrending%2Fviral-videos-trending%2Ficu-staff-celebrate-every-time-covid-19-patient-is-taken-off-ventilator-recover-viral-video-6355225%2F

Twitterati too showered their love and praise for the team.

A user said, “Awesome to see & a well earned mini-break from all the hard work you do! Will pass it onto Dutch health staff. Once this is over, would happenly organize something with Tesla clubs like @teslaownersSV for you w. X-mas dance. Dutch Tesla club already had a charity event planned”.

Another user said, “Effective today, I will add the following to our #ICU policies and procedures: “extubation dance is mandatory”. Thank you. is good”



One of the healthcare workers, who was a part of the ICU team, also shared a picture in which all of them can be seen goofily posing for the camera. She wrote, “In our fight against #COVID19 remember it’s OK for our frontline workers to celebrate the small wins. Yesterday we had 2 patients come off #ventilators & breath on their own! So, we smiled, we danced & took a moment for ourselves. #HealthcareHeroes #AllInThisTogether #ARDS".


