Watch: Teammates Help Student Suffering from Cancer Cross Finishing Line During Race in US

Winning is important, but not over humanity. The same goes for a group of girls who held humanity over winning and helped their teammate recovering from cancer cross the finish line in a track-and-field race in New York’s Capital District. The video shared on Twitter is breaking the internet and melting the hearts.

The clip was posted by Shenendehowa High School Twitter handle and shows three girls of high school holding hands with their teammate Yeva Klingbeil, assisting her complete the 4X1 relay. Once they reached the finish line, they were greeted with huge applause and cheers from the crowd. Several students ran to congratulate them. Posting the video, the school appreciated Yeva’s never-say-die attitude and indomitable spirit.

What a great moment to see Senior Yeva Klingbeil at today’s girls track & field meet. Yeva’s teammates help her across the line in the 4X1 relay. Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit!! @CoachCloutier @ShenNews @Agostinoni_Ron pic.twitter.com/pMs35dYLgY— ShenAthletics (@ShenAthletics) May 25, 2021

Later, the video was also shared by former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman.

There is NOTHING like being on a team… https://t.co/ZOYXzG7HSX— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 25, 2021

The original video garnered over 2 lakh views and 28000 likes. Netizens were moved by the heartwarming act of the students and called it inspiring.

One of the users wrote called it “a life lesson that so many need. That and working in the service industry."Another mentioned that it is “a beautiful, loving tribute to a teammate." People appreciated the kids for understanding sportsmanship and humanity.

According to a report on wgna.com, Yeva, a senior athlete at Shen, used to be a part of the school’s cross-country team. She was diagnosed with jaw cancer in 2019 and had struggled a lot to overcome the disease. It was the final home meet season for the girls’ team of the high school and Yeva was also invited. As she had treatments in the morning, it was difficult for her to even swallow and breathe on her own, let alone completing the race. She was tired and exhausted. But she mustered courage and powered with the help of her teammates, she completed the race.

