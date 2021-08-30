WATCH: Teen Has the Most Wholesome Reaction On Finding Out He Will Be a Big Brother

Welcoming a new member into the family is always a special moment for everyone. Not only does it mean additional responsibilities, but it also means more moments to cherish and new memories to make. It is even more special when one becomes an elder sibling - to have a cute playmate and also a younger one to take care of and protect. Many say that younger siblings make the elder ones more responsible and sensitive. Most elder brothers and sisters are extremely protective and caring towards their younger siblings and their bond is replete with mischief and care.

Recently, an adorable video of a teenager's reaction — after getting to know that he is going to become an elder brother — is going viral all over the Internet. In the 48-second clip, one can see that the teen is scratching a card given to him by his parents. He eventually scratches it completely only to see the good news written on the card. After realising that the family is going to welcome a baby, he breaks down and hugs his father. His joy and enthusiasm can be clearly seen in the video as he exclaims "oh my God" after reading the message.

According to Good News Movement, the boy's mother, Becky, while posting the video said, “I had just cried my eyes out the day before and told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior.”

Twitter was abuzz with people from all corners of the world sending their wishes to the family. One user wrote: "My man's gonna be a heckuva brother." Another one agreed and said, "What a beautiful reaction. He will be an awesome big brother!"

"Jesus it feels soooo good to smile and remember that these moments are what life is really all about and matters most," read another comment.

