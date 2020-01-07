Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Teenagers Rescuing Koala Bears in Car amid Australian Bushfires Wins Hearts

The pictures and videos show how firefighters are rescuing animals that have been running for their lives as the large swathes of land burn in flames.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Watch: Teenagers Rescuing Koala Bears in Car amid Australian Bushfires Wins Hearts
Video grab. (Image credit: Reddit)

Australia is witnessing massive bushfires that have wreaked havoc on the rich flora and fauna of the country. Heart-wrenching pictures and videos have surfaced on social media.

The pictures and videos show how firefighters are rescuing animals that have been running for their lives as the large swathes of land burn in flames.

According to a report by CNN, 480 million animals have died and 14.7 million acres of land have been burnt across six states in Australia. In the calamity, about 25,000 koalas have died.

A heart-touching clip is doing rounds on social media where teenagers are seen saving koala. A clip shared on Reddit by a user shows two youngsters — Caleb (18) and Micah (19) — drive their vehicle to Kangaroo Island to rescue koalas.

The 14-second clip shows the animals being rescued and seated in the car. “Amid the terrible bush fires in Australia, my cousins went out and saved as many koalas as they could. Good on em.!"

Amid the terrible bushfires in Australia, my cousins went out and saved as many koalas as they could. Good on em. Thought reddit would support and appreciate their efforts! from r/HumansBeingBros

The clip soon went viral and has got over 4,900 upvotes.

The clip struck a chord with netizens. A user said, "They look so terrified and exhausted. The world needs more people like your cousins."

Another Reddit user commented, "The world is a better place with your cousins in it. It is an absolute travesty what is happening. I hope your family remains safe.”

