Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Watch: Tejas Express Travellers Begin Journey on Republic Day with the National Anthem

Amidst the celebration, a video was shared by IRCTC, which shows passengers travelling in the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express, starting their journey by singing the National Anthem.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Tejas Express Travellers Begin Journey on Republic Day with the National Anthem
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26 with a lot of patriotic fervor.

Amidst the nationwide celebration, a video was shared by IRCTC, which shows passengers travelling in the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express, starting their journey by singing the National Anthem.

The short clip shows passengers in one of the coaches, standing and singing 'Jana Gana Mana' in unison on Republic Day 2020. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) wrote, "This how we started our day! On the occasion of #India 71st #RepublicDay, passengers of Lucknow-New Delhi #TejasExpress join hands to sing National Anthem together."

Since being shared the video has been viewed 1,700 times and received 187 likes with several users reacting it.

Tejas Express is the country's first 'private' train run by IRCTC. The semi-high speed, fully air-conditioned train that covers the distance between Delhi and Lucknow in 6 hours and 15 minutes. All passengers travelling in the express train are granted a free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

If the train gets late by an hour, the passengers are liable to get a refund of Rs 100 and if it is delayed by over two hours, Rs 250 is refunded to passengers.

Tejas Express departs from Lucknow at 6:10 am and reaches Delhi at 12:25 pm. The train then departs from Delhi at 4:30 pm and reaches at 10:45 pm. The train halts at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad and runs every day except Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram