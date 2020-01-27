Watch: Tejas Express Travellers Begin Journey on Republic Day with the National Anthem

India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26 with a lot of patriotic fervor.

Amidst the nationwide celebration, a video was shared by IRCTC, which shows passengers travelling in the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express, starting their journey by singing the National Anthem.

The short clip shows passengers in one of the coaches, standing and singing 'Jana Gana Mana' in unison on Republic Day 2020. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) wrote, "This how we started our day! On the occasion of #India 71st #RepublicDay, passengers of Lucknow-New Delhi #TejasExpress join hands to sing National Anthem together."

Since being shared the video has been viewed 1,700 times and received 187 likes with several users reacting it.

Great to see this. Jai hind! — Baig (@baig7423) January 27, 2020

Jai Hind ! — Rakesh Kumar (@RakeshK59713755) January 27, 2020

Tejas Express is the country's first 'private' train run by IRCTC. The semi-high speed, fully air-conditioned train that covers the distance between Delhi and Lucknow in 6 hours and 15 minutes. All passengers travelling in the express train are granted a free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

If the train gets late by an hour, the passengers are liable to get a refund of Rs 100 and if it is delayed by over two hours, Rs 250 is refunded to passengers.

Tejas Express departs from Lucknow at 6:10 am and reaches Delhi at 12:25 pm. The train then departs from Delhi at 4:30 pm and reaches at 10:45 pm. The train halts at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad and runs every day except Tuesday.

