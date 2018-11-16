GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik Celebrated her Birthday with Newborn Son Izhaan

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
Tennis legend Sania Mirza has a lot to celebrate these days. Just 16 days ago, the six times Grand Slam winner became the mother to baby boy Izhaan. And on November 15, Sania who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrated her own birthday, the first one after she became a mother.

Sania brought in her 32nd with an intimate celebratory bash at home with her family and friends. She posted a photos of herself holding bunch of balloons on her birthday.


 

She also put up stories of how she spent the rest of the day.

birthday

Husband and Punjabi Legends of T10 League captain Shoaib Malik also posted photos of the event on Instagram, wishing Mirza.







View this post on Instagram


Happy birthday jaan ❤️


A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on






sania

sania 2

sania 3

Incidentally, Mirza shares her birthday with her mother Nasima Mirza. Her father and sister both put up photos of them to celebrate the doubly joyful occasion.












View this post on Instagram


From you doing this to me and now me doing this to your baby. ❤ Happy Birthday @mirzasaniar . Thank you for being all that you are to me .


A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on










 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


Many happy returns of the day to my Champion! ❤❤❤ A post shared by Imran Mirza (@imranmirza58) on


