1-min read

Watch: Terrified Journalist Screams as a Snake around Her Neck Strikes the Microphone

Recalling the dreadful moments, she said that her cameraman and the snake handler 'just stood there' and thought the episode was 'hilarious'.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Watch: Terrified Journalist Screams as a Snake around Her Neck Strikes the Microphone
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Sky News)

Life of a journalist can be risky and demanding. From being honest in their ventures to unveiling a corrupt politician or even wriggling a snake around the neck, the profession needs bravado.

In a recent incident, a video of a reporter shows her getting terrified as a snake ‘draped around’ her shoulders started attacking her microphone.

Channel 9 Wagga Wagga reporter, Sarah Cawte, was taken aback when the slithering started to act out.

The journalist went there for a package on snake safety and agreed to put one of the reptiles on her, she told Today.

The snake, however, decided to bite her microphone. Elucidating, she said, "I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary."

Recalling the dreadful moments, she said that her cameraman and the snake handler “just stood there” and thought the episode was “hilarious”.

Cawte added that as soon as she got the shot, she asked the handler to get the reptile off of her.

The freaky video went viral online, being shared by several news portals and Twitter users.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the terrifying incident.

What gained greater amusement was that the reporter had to deliver the lines, “snakes are more afraid of you”. Well, guess not.

Many hailed her professionalism and demanded that she should get a raise.

