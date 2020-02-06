Watch: Terrified Journalist Screams as a Snake around Her Neck Strikes the Microphone
Recalling the dreadful moments, she said that her cameraman and the snake handler 'just stood there' and thought the episode was 'hilarious'.
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Sky News)
Life of a journalist can be risky and demanding. From being honest in their ventures to unveiling a corrupt politician or even wriggling a snake around the neck, the profession needs bravado.
In a recent incident, a video of a reporter shows her getting terrified as a snake ‘draped around’ her shoulders started attacking her microphone.
Channel 9 Wagga Wagga reporter, Sarah Cawte, was taken aback when the slithering started to act out.
The journalist went there for a package on snake safety and agreed to put one of the reptiles on her, she told Today.
The snake, however, decided to bite her microphone. Elucidating, she said, "I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary."
Recalling the dreadful moments, she said that her cameraman and the snake handler “just stood there” and thought the episode was “hilarious”.
Cawte added that as soon as she got the shot, she asked the handler to get the reptile off of her.
The freaky video went viral online, being shared by several news portals and Twitter users.
An Australian reporter screamed after a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone For more world news, head here: https://t.co/ykoGZFWgr8 pic.twitter.com/Npm6uYMG5i— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 6, 2020
Here is how Twitterati reacted to the terrifying incident.
NO.. I repeat.. NO AMOUNT OF MONEY, would have me do that— Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) February 6, 2020
like new ways to die... pic.twitter.com/QmAce1z3IV— Life (@Mmakwen66969101) February 6, 2020
Brave girl— Logiebear (@Douglogan14) February 6, 2020
Isn’t that thing venomous— ismail ismail (@ismaili89226790) February 6, 2020
Is that a viper of sorts!? Surely those are venomous?— Dijon (@dijonishere) February 6, 2020
What gained greater amusement was that the reporter had to deliver the lines, “snakes are more afraid of you”. Well, guess not.
And she is saying 'snakes are more affraid of you...— Zielony (@Zielonyornot) February 6, 2020
The absolute irony— Just introduce me as... ℝℕℤ (@D0ntGetItTwiStd) February 6, 2020
Many hailed her professionalism and demanded that she should get a raise.
She had some unreal compose when it was time to do her job! #professionalism— SAUNDERS (@LwandoSaunders) February 6, 2020
Wow what a pro she handled that really well— Deanie smith (@deanies42) February 6, 2020
Brave woman. Deserves a raise and a bonus.— Atif Ishaque (@atifishaqueMO) February 6, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Coronavirus Likely to Disrupt Smartphone Industry Globally, Says Qualcomm