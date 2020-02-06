Watch: Terrified Journalist Screams as a Snake around Her Neck Strikes the Microphone

Life of a journalist can be risky and demanding. From being honest in their ventures to unveiling a corrupt politician or even wriggling a snake around the neck, the profession needs bravado.

In a recent incident, a video of a reporter shows her getting terrified as a snake ‘draped around’ her shoulders started attacking her microphone.

Channel 9 Wagga Wagga reporter, Sarah Cawte, was taken aback when the slithering started to act out.

The journalist went there for a package on snake safety and agreed to put one of the reptiles on her, she told Today.

The snake, however, decided to bite her microphone. Elucidating, she said, "I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary."

Recalling the dreadful moments, she said that her cameraman and the snake handler “just stood there” and thought the episode was “hilarious”.

Cawte added that as soon as she got the shot, she asked the handler to get the reptile off of her.

The freaky video went viral online, being shared by several news portals and Twitter users.

An Australian reporter screamed after a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone For more world news, head here: https://t.co/ykoGZFWgr8 pic.twitter.com/Npm6uYMG5i — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 6, 2020

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the terrifying incident.

NO.. I repeat.. NO AMOUNT OF MONEY, would have me do that — Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) February 6, 2020

like new ways to die... pic.twitter.com/QmAce1z3IV — Life (@Mmakwen66969101) February 6, 2020

Brave girl — Logiebear (@Douglogan14) February 6, 2020

Isn’t that thing venomous — ismail ismail (@ismaili89226790) February 6, 2020

Is that a viper of sorts!? Surely those are venomous? — Dijon (@dijonishere) February 6, 2020

What gained greater amusement was that the reporter had to deliver the lines, “snakes are more afraid of you”. Well, guess not.

And she is saying 'snakes are more affraid of you... — Zielony (@Zielonyornot) February 6, 2020

The absolute irony — Just introduce me as... ℝℕℤ (@D0ntGetItTwiStd) February 6, 2020

Many hailed her professionalism and demanded that she should get a raise.

She had some unreal compose when it was time to do her job! #professionalism — SAUNDERS (@LwandoSaunders) February 6, 2020

Wow what a pro she handled that really well — Deanie smith (@deanies42) February 6, 2020

Brave woman. Deserves a raise and a bonus. — Atif Ishaque (@atifishaqueMO) February 6, 2020

