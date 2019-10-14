Watch: Terrifying Clip Shows Lion Chasing Tourists in Safari Park in Karnataka

A safari ride may sound interesting and even turn out to be an amazing experience. However, things can take a turn for the worse if it turns out to be hazardous and life threatening, like the time a lion may end up chasing one's car. While it sounds unbelievable, it actually happened with a group of tourists at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Karnataka's Bellary district.

The incident that was recorded on camera has gone viral, with the one minute clip being shared across social media, leaving netizens freaked out.

In the short clip, a lion is seen chasing the vehicle in which the tourists were travelling within the confines of the safari park.

It appears that one of the tourists filmed the incident as a lot of chatter can be heard in the backdrop in the clip.

According to reports, the lion attempted to pounce at the vehicle but the driver, as seen in the video, drove at full speed.

No one was injured and the reason behind the lion's aggressive behaviour, is still unknown.

The video, which went viral soon after being posted, however, faced a lot of flak, with netizens blaming the tourists and driver for disturbing the majestic beast.

One user asked people to stop disturbing the felines, writing, "Dude thats not a dog chasing your car it's a lion..plz stop bothering them," while another wrote, "Plz don't disturb this majestic animal. He is our pride."

However, there were others who found the incident funny, writing, "Poor lion. He just needed someone to talk," and "Lion is like, why these guys are running from me? I just want to say hi."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Bellary, Karnataka is known for its big cat safaris and was inaugurated on November, 2017.

