Watch: 'Terrifying' Video of 'Difficult' Roads in Himachal Pradesh is Breathtaking

The video of a narrow precarious road in Himachal Pradesh has taken netizens by storm. The video of the rocky road was shared on Twitter by Indian Revenue Service officer Ankur Rapria. The short clip showed him trying to traverse the difficult terrain.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the clip displays a narrow route cut through the mountains near the Sach Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

Shot from the confines of a car, it provides sweeping glances of the dangerous yet beautiful landscape.

The clip which has been captioned as "Difficult roads often leads to beautiful destinations," has a moment when the driver can even be seen maneuvering the vehicle from under a waterfall.

Shot by Rapria sometime in July 2019, he wrote "Incredible India," while sharing the video on Twitter. He also elaborated that it is not a “regular road” and is “covered with snow for 8-9 months."

Since being posted on May 28, the clip has already received over 40.7K views and liked over 2,500 times.

A number of people commented on the video, with some describing it as "terrifying," while others calling it "jaw dropping" and even “beautiful.”

One Twitter user even wrote, "Some of the places where the journey and destination both are breathtaking & amazing."

One person mentioned that the route is similar to the one leading to Pangi in Himachal from Paddar in Kishtwar. Rapria replied saying his last video was of the same road. "Covered Killar-Gulabgarh-kishtwarh-Bhaderwah- Basholi - Bani- Pathankot from here," he wrote.