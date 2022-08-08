WATCH: Terrifying Video of Lightning Strike on Mecca Clock Tower Goes Viral

A video of a lightning strike on a clock tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is circulating on the internet and the video has gone viral. In the video lightning striking a clock tower on a rainy night has been caught. After the lightning, the sky illuminates in a spectacular way.

A Twitter user named Mulham H, who claims to be a scholar of astronomy at the King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah as per his Twitter bio, recently shared the video on the micro-blogging site. “A little while ago, a lightning strike struck… God made it a useful right for the country and servants,” tweeted Mulham H.

The 5-second video revealed a stormy night sky in Mecca. A high-rise clock tower stood tall at the heart of the city. Suddenly, a bolt of massive lightning erupted in the sky, striking the peak of the clock tower. Soon, the thin strip of lightning seemed to extend its branches as the entire sky was illuminated. Although it was a wonderful sighting, the view was equally scary.

Social media users were left awe-struck after they watched the video. While some Twitter users commended the power of God and how people are at the mercy of the Almighty, others shared similar videos of the lightning incidents from other places.

ما شاء الله ،

بس عجزت افهم كيف الصاعقة تصعد من البرج الى الاعلى ، والمفروض انها من الاعلى الاى الأسفل ، الله ينهيكم يا أهل مكة — حسن بن احمد الفيفي (@hasn_alfaifi) August 4, 2022

The terrific post has been widely circulated on social media. It garnered over 1.4 million views and received over 9k likes.

Recently a photo of another lightning strike in Ohio, United States, went viral. A tree burning from the inside after a lightning strike was captured in the photo. It was too difficult for the firefighters to douse the fire and the tree was to be cut to completely put off the fire.

