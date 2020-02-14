Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Terrifying Video Shows Plane Blown Sideways by the Powerful Storm Ciara

In a recent video that depicts the severity of the storm, a flight can be seen blown sideways by the winds as it tries to land.

Trending Desk

February 14, 2020
Storm Ciara that hit the UK earlier this week gradually engulfed the north coast of mainland Europe. Flight and train operations were affected across the continent due to the storm.

In a recent video that depicts the severity of the storm, a flight can be seen blown sideways by the winds as it tries to land. This led the pilot to postpone the landing and take-off once more.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Stobart Air flight was supposed to land at UK’s Birmingham Airport. The flight was arriving from the city of Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The video shows the Embraer aircraft moving left and right due to the strong winds.

The video shared on YouTube has been viewed over 3 lakh times. A number of people took to the comment section to react to the video.

One of the users said it would have been a nightmare for passengers onboard the flight. He recalled how he had a similar experience a couple of years ago.

The report said that there were several instances of aircraft having problems in landing across UK.

Storm Ciara caused torrential rain and heavy wind and was blowing around 93 miles per hour. It caused heavy damage and 7 people were killed due to storm-related incidents.

Due to the sheer size of the wind, UK’s Met Department termed Ciara as “storm of the century”.

