WATCH: Tesla Autopilot Saves Drunk Driver's Life in Norway

Drinking and driving don’t mix, period. While governments and road safety agencies throughout the world keep issuing notifications and statistics about how fatal the phenomenon is. As the US Department of Transportation statistics state every day close to 28 people die in drunk-driving crashes — that's roughly one person every 52 minutes.

With these numbers in mind, it is no surprise that automakers are creating smart features and software that allows their vehicles to operate safely on the road, even if their human handlers are incapacitated. Such an incident happened recently in Norway, when a Tesla Autopilot feature prevented a drunk driver from a fatal crash.

This incident went viral over Twitter after both Austin Tesla Club and Tesla Saves Lives shared a video on their respective handles. The drunk-driving episode took place in the town of Ski, in Norway. The footage shows the driver had his head slumped to the side, which led fellow drivers on the road to think he was unconscious. Few drivers even followed the car and watched it stop on its own after driving some distance. Tesla’s Autopilot system was activated, which allowed the Model S to stay in its lane without causing trouble to other drivers. The smart feature not only detected that the driver was unresponsive but was also able to stop on its own in a tunnel and engage its hazard lights.

While they were amazed at the car’s quick and safe response, few people parked next to the car and started knocking on the vehicle’s window. They had no clue what had happened to the driver, however, when they couldn’t wake him up, they called emergency services for help. The intoxicated driver was later attended to by emergency services and thankfully no one was injured in the incident.

Tesla owner in Norway suffers unconsciousness while driving, Tesla autopilot detects it, slows, comes to a stop so EMS can help @elonmusk @Tesla ❤️‍🩹🚑 pic.twitter.com/kl1CEeiHDi — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Norway’s Eastern Police District in a tweet said, a 24-year-old Tesla owner ended up passing out while driving his Model S. The police added that although there is video evidence, the driver denied driving while being drunk. The tweet also stated that requisite tests were done, and that the 24-year-old’s driver’s license has been temporarily suspended and a case has also been filed against the driver.

#E6 #NøstvettunnelenSydgående kl 0540; en Tesla stanser i tunnelen. Det viser seg å være en mann 24 år som har sovna bak rattet. Han er i tillegg beruset, men benekter hårdnakket for å ha kjørt. Selv om det er video av ham fra bilen… Nødvendige prøver er tatt.— Politiet i Øst (@politietost) July 30, 2021

Such an incident could have easily been a lot worse, however, the Autopilot system and other smart features which are increasingly getting common in new vehicles indeed make the roads a safer place.

