Watch: Tesla Driver Appears to be Asleep at the Wheel, Sparks Debate on Disadvantages of Autopilot Function
Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.
Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.
A Massachusetts man has posted a video online that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a highway.
Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.
Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it).Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn— Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019
Dakota Randall took a video Sunday that shows the driver’s head down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger’s seat, another person appears to be sleeping.
The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.
Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked to try to wake the driver.
He did not call police. State police say they’re aware of the video.
A Tesla spokesperson says the driver-monitoring system repeatedly reminds drivers to remain engaged and prohibits the use of autopilot when warnings are ignored.
Statement from @Tesla :. pic.twitter.com/bw2qhl4YzY— Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 10, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 10-year-old Boy Has Been Battling to Save His Friend, 'Howard', a Massive Crocodile
- Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo