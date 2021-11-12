WATCH: Tesla’s Self-driving Software Monitors Vehicular Traffic, Elon Musk Reacts

A viral clip on Twitter reveals how Tesla’s self-driving software monitors vehicular traffic and identifies cars and motorcycles in its vicinity. The video shows a driver sitting inside a static Tesla observing the self-driving software on-screen, while the camera switches between the road and the screen. The screen depicts the vehicular traffic in real-time with a seemingly pinpoint accuracy. “This is beyond wild,” wrote verified Twitter user Jon Rettinger who shared the video. The clip shows the impressive tech ability of Tesla’s self-driving software which has been in controversy for crashing into other vehicles. It should also be mentioned that no self-driving car can be run without human supervision, but technology is rapidly evolving to make the driving experience convenient.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the clip, promising more improvements in the coming updates. “Neural net upgrades coming that improve persistence across time & space (better object permanence),” Musk said in response to the clip. In another responsive tweet, the Tesla CEO added, “We will post finer-grained details of software improvements going forward.”

Neural net upgrades coming that improve persistence across time & space (better object permanence)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2021

We will post finer-grained details of software improvements going forward— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2021

All Tesla models come with the autopilot option which allows the car to be driven on its own, although the electric vehicle does require intervention from the driver while taking turns and managing speed.

Tesla buyers can also purchase FSD (full self-driving) software by paying $199 per month or with a one time payment of $10,000. The FSD software allows Tesla cars to change lanes, recognise traffic lights and stop signs, and enter and exit highways. The FSD software comes with the additional feature of automatic parking. The Tesla cars would still require full attention of the driver to avoid any mishap.

Critics, however, are not impressed with Tesla’s ‘self-driving’ marketing strategy since the cars still require continuous human intervention. Tesla’s self-driving cars have also been involved in deadly accidents.

