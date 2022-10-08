WATCH: Texas Mom Waxes 3-year-old Daughter's Unibrow in Viral TikTok, Leaves Internet Divided

A video of a Texas mom waxing her 3-year-old daughter’s unibrow has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared by the mother herself on TikTok, who explained that she made the decision only to protect her child from future bullies. In the video, the mother is seen applying a wax strip in the gap between her eyebrows. The daughter slightly winces when she pulls the wax strip off, “Ow, mom, that hurt me.” The mother responds, “All right, girl, now you got two eyebrows!” as the video shows the little girl moving into her house. In the inline caption of the post, the Texas mom namely, Leah Garcia braces herself for the online hate she predicted she’d receive after sharing the video online.

The 31-year-old wrote, “I don’t care! I don’t care! I’d rather y’all call me a bad mom before I let my 3-year-old walk around with a unibrow as my parents did!” During her interaction with Today Parents, Gracia revealed being shocked about the responses she received on TikTok but clarified that waxing her daughter’s unibrow was always her intention. The insecurity arose due to the experience of having thick and dark eyebrows as a child. Garcia claimed that she’d shave her eyebrows behind her parent’s backs.

Here is the video:

This has me dead because my mom would wax my forehead and unibrow when I was a kid up until I was in high school 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZAotxT1sKr — BEEENA$TY (@BrazyyyBritt) October 5, 2022

She explained, “As a child, I had very thick and dark eyebrows and I’d shave behind my parents’ back because my father didn’t believe children should worry about things like that. I remember a boy saying to me in kindergarten, ‘Why are your eyebrows so big?’” Her Tiktok video has garnered over 2.5 million likes, and 18.2 million views leaving more than 30 thousand people to respond in the comment section of the post. While a section of the internet responded positively, many felt that Garcia’s projecting her insecurity onto he daughter.

One user wrote, “If she wasn’t aware of her eyebrows, she sure is now,” another added, “At 3 though?” People who have been bullied due to the same reason called Garcia a ‘great mom.’ A netizen wrote, “I’m a preschool teacher and see this all the time. She will thank you later!” one more joined, “My daughter has a ‘stash and wants it gone.”

