WATCH: Texas Officers Escort Fallen Detective's Son on First Day of School

A little boy in Texas, who lost his father earlier this year, was cheered by Frio County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on the first day of his school. A video of the heartwarming moment is doing round on social media. The clip featured the FCSO officers from the department lined up outside the school to show love and support to the son of their late colleague and fallen comrade. In the 34-second clip, Joziah Longoria, walked to his school’s campus in San Antonio with his uncle and looked surprised on seeing the department officers standing outside the campus to greet him. He then walks up to each one of them and the officers shake his hand and give him a couple of comforting hugs.

Watch the full video here –

https://fb.watch/7CRbeheZmy/

Chief Deputy Pedro Salinas while speaking to Good Morning America stated that the department was proud to escort the little deputy to his first day of kindergarten. He shared that the department still misses their brother in blue, Justin Longoria but they want to continue to make happy memories for his children.

According to the report, Jozia’s father Justin, who served as a corporal detective, died in a vehicle collision in April this year. Calling Justin an amazing young man and investigator, Pedro said that the FCSO will always be family to his young boys. He stated that Justin loved serving his community and his loss has left the agency feeling incomplete. "Being able to put a smile on his children’s faces allows us to feel whole once again be it ever so briefly,” he added.

Joziah’s mother was moved by the gesture and she thanked the FCSO. Taking to her Facebook account, she wrote that moments like these make it hard but Justin and Joziah have a whole family behind them to make this easier. The adorable video has gone viral on social media and has racked up hundreds of views and likes.

