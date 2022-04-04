WATCH: Texas Troopers Rescue Woman Being Smuggled in Bag from Burning Car

In a hair-raising incident, bodycam footage shows a successful rescue of an immigrant being transported illegally from a burning vehicle at the Texas-Mexico border. This March 24 incident surfaced on the internet on March 31, when Texas troopers started a pursuit of a car suspected to be smuggling a human. The chase resulted in the car crashing and being engulfed in flames. In the video, an officer of the Texas Department of Public Safety is seen running towards the car while instructing other officers to “watch the fire.” Another officer in the frame can be heard saying, “There is a female in the bag.” The dry grass, due to the crash, is also seen contributing to the flames. The smuggler, who was apprehended while trying to run, is also heard saying, “She is in the bag.”

Moments later, a bunch of officers approach the rear of the vehicle and break the glass to extract a big black duffel bag. They immediately unzip the duffel bag to rescue the woman, who was found with a pair of white sneakers in her hand, and save her from the inferno.

Advertisement

The video contains another clip which is footage from the dashcam of a patrol car parked near the site of the incident. In the end, the picture of the smuggler who was caught fleeing from the burning vehicle is flashed with a glaring red ‘Arrested’ written across.

Take a look at the dramatic video here:

MUST WATCH: @TxDPS assisted #USBP with a vehicle pursuit that ended with the vehicle crashing & igniting on fire. The smuggler fled leaving behind a female immigrant trapped inside the vehicle. @TxDPSSouth Sgt Genaro Hinojosa sprung into action and broke the rear window. 🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/3qOMwoKrGw— TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 31, 2022

The following tweet featured a picture of the immigrant who was being transported across the borders.

A duffle bag was removed from inside the vehicle containing a female immigrant concealed inside a duffle bag. @TxDPS continues to combat human smugglers who choose profit over public safety. Great example of teamwork among our partners - USBP & Encinal PD🧵2/2 #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/VO0OJBJnIu— TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 31, 2022

The issue of illegal immigration has been on the rise in Texas and to tackle it, the governor of the state, Greg Abbott, has launched an operation called Lone Star. Operation Lone Star has been in the works since 2021 and is aimed at combining manpower and resources at the border to curb human smuggling and other criminal activities to the minimum, as per a Daily Mail report.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.