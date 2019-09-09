Watch: Monkey Takes Kitten Hostage, Force Feeds it Bananas as Crowd Pleads to Let it Go

A monkey ate bananas as it held onto a kitten it had “kidnapped” while horrified onlookers pleaded for the little feline's release to no avail.

The shocking incident happened last Saturday as the kitten was wandering outside a home in Rayong, Thailand, and was captured on mobile phone by a Facebook user named Chan Dfc.

Footage shows the primate holding the kitten in its arms on a rooftop before it peels off some bananas for itself and even tries to feed one to its hostage.

One woman can be heard shouting “Let him go! Don't hurt him!”, according to Daily Mail UK, before other concerned residents shout “cat, cat, cat” several times in a bid to encourage the kitten to flee its captor.

50-year-old Chantra Sakulphitak said the monkey was seen on Sunday morning again with the kitten. “But it was then seen alone on Sunday afternoon at 4pm without the kitten,” she was quoted as saying.

“Since then nobody has seen either of them again. We don't know if the monkey has killed the cat or it escaped and ran away,” she added.

Chantra further said that monkey in question was a known trouble-maker as it had been terrorising locals by stealing food.

“When this happened, somebody was trying to feed the monkey with food. But it didn't just take the food, it also took the cat,” she said.

“It grabbed the kitten then ran away. People tried to tell him to give the cat back but it wouldn't let him go,” she added.

