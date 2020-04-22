BUZZ

WATCH: Thane Police Performs Aarti of Covidiots Flouting Lockdown for Morning Walk

Screenshot from a video tweeted by@ANI.

Screenshot from a video tweeted by@ANI.

In the 1-minute long video clip, around 10 people can be seen standing apart from each other on the road. A mask-clad officer explains the consequence of disobeying the lockdown norms.

Despite multiple instructions given by the authorities to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown, several reckless people have taken to the streets.

The high number of fatality and the supreme service being put forward by emergency workers, "covidiots" come outside and risk their lives as well as the lives of near and dear ones in the process.

Now, police officers have devised a way to make these "covidiots" realize their mistake in Thane, Maharashtra.

News agency ANI tweeted the video of police officials performing aarti of people, who had stepped out for morning walk on April 21 (Tuesday).

The caption read: “#Watch: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra”

In the 1-minute long video clip, around 10 people can be seen standing apart from each other on the road. A mask-clad officer explains the consequence of disobeying the lockdown norms. One of the police officers then performs aarti of the flouters as other officers chant ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’.

The video has been viewed by over 144,000 Twitter users and many of them appreciated the move.

One user wrote, “Post Aarti , utilize them in hospital task as they are confident that they wont be infected, (sic).”

Another Twitter user commented, “Best times to be in the police department.... Lol, (sic).”

Here's what others commented:

