WATCH: The Incredible Story of 'Track-Man', the Unsung Superhero of India



रेल परिवार के सभी सदस्य रात-दिन पूरी निष्ठा से कार्य करते हैं जिससे आपका सफर और भी सुरक्षित और बेहतर बन सके, इन्हीं में से एक रेल ट्रैक मैन से आइए आपका परिचय कराते हैं: pic.twitter.com/BxCBaXdgY4

Dhanyawaad for making us know about selfless services of these thousands of people who's sincere works goes unnoticed...



सर, हम इन्हें सलाम करते है, इसी तरह हम रेल इंजीनियर्स व तकनीकी क्षेत्र के हमारे साथी रेल के कोच, वेगन, इंजन इनके अनुरक्षण, बनावट व यात्री सुविधाओं के लिये दिन-रात हर कार्य करते है. हमेंभी सकारात्मक दृष्टिसे देख कर अन्य केंद्रीय मिनिस्ट्री की बराबरी का दर्जा दिलवानेकी कृपा करें.

यह भारतीय रेल के सच्चे सिपाही हैं, रेल के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 24×7 मेहनत करने वाले ट्रक मेंटेनर भाइयों को सुविधाओं की बहुत कमी है। वेतन कम मेहनत ज्यादा है, सुरक्षा के उपकरण उपलब्ध नहीं मिलते हैं, इनके ऊपर अधिकारी भी दबाव बनाते हैं, सीमा से अधिक काम कराया जाता है।

सलाम सच्चे सिपाहियों



बहुत सुन्दर प्रयास इन कर्मवीरों के परिश्रम को सबके सामने लाने के लिये।

Wow.. what a way to motivate employee.



Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Iron-Man may command the respect of comic books fans. But stepping out of the world of comics and superheroes and into the real, somewhat monochrome world, we find ourselves surrounded with a galore of superheroes, sans the chiseled bodies and capes. These real-life superheroes are not celebrated or acknowledged but they are always around, working tirelessly in the shadows, making sure of your safety all day, everyday.And some of those superheroes go by the name 'Track-Man'. Yes, you heard it right. We're talking about 'Track-Man' or the track maintenance staff employed with the Indian railways. Chances are you've never seen them or heard about them. But they are the ones making sure that your train rides go smoothly and you reach your destinations safely and in time.A video shared by the Railway minister Piyush Goyal highlights the work of these unsung heroes.The video narrates the story of Roshan Lal, who works as a railway track maintenance staff. In the video, Roshan talks about working tirelessly from seven in the morning to six in the evening, just to ensure that there are no snags in the railway tracks and that no train rides are interrupted. Roshan's sister says that she hardly ever sees him at home and on some years, she doesn't even get to tie him a rakhi. But his family and Roshan himself are proud of the work he does, which they consider a service to the nation. The video, which has been viewed over 19,500 times on Twitter, has garnered much praise and attention on social media with many people praising the unsung soldiers of our country.